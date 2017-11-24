

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets were mostly subdued on Friday as investors once again refrained from making significant moves, choosing to wait for some clear signal.



There were some positive economic data from some parts of the region, but volumes were mostly thin once again as the U.S. markets, which were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, will have just a short trading session today.



The Chinese market got off to a firm start, but then, barring select blue chips, not many found enough support to sustain at higher levels.



Across the Pacific, the Australian benchmark indices ended virtually unchanged. The S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.06 percent to 5,982.55 and the broader All Ordinaries index ended 4.40 points down at 6,063.10.



The New Zealand market ended modestly higher, with its NZX 50 staying put in positive territory all through the session and adding about 0.35 percent to its previous close.



Data from Statistics New Zealand showed that the trade deficit of the country rose to NZ$871 million in October from NZ$798 million in the corresponding month last year. However, the shortfall narrowed notably from NZ$1.2 billion in September.



Chinese stocks rebounded a bit today, erasing some of the losses posted in the previous session. After a fairly solid start, the market tumbled but recovered swiftly and held on in positive territory till the end of the session. The benchmark HSI index ended up 0.53 percent.



Financial sector stocks WH Group and Ping An climbed 2.7 percent and 3 percent, respectively.



Oil stock Sinopec Corp. added 1.3 percent. Casino operator Sands China advanced 1.4 percent. China Res Land, Henderson Land, SHK PPT and ICBC also gained in strength.



Airlines stock Cathay Pacific, consumer goods stock Hengan International declined 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



In Shanghai, the SSE Composite Index moved in a very narrow range around the unchanged line and eventually ended marginally up.



The Strait Times Index of the Singapore Stock Exchange edged up gradually after a flat start and ended higher by about 0.5 percent.



Keppel Corporation rose 2.2 percent and Thai Beverage Public gained 3.2 percent. City Developments, Sembcorp Industries, Genting Singapore and DBS Group Holdings advanced by 1 to 1.6 percent.



According to the data released by the Economic Development Board, Singapore's industrial production logged a double-digit growth in October, rising 14.6 percent year-on-year, faster than the 14.4 percent increase seen in September.



The Japanese stock market recovered after initial weakness and edged up to close marginally higher. The Nikkei 225 benchmark settled at 22,550.85, gaining about 0.12 percent.



While stocks from automobile and manufacturing sectors were largely weak, some buying was witnessed in the technology space.



Mitsubishi Materials plunged more than 8 percent, with an announcement from the company that some of its units falsified product data to meet requirements.



In economic news, Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the steepest pace in more than three-and-a-half years in November, data released by IHS Markit showed. The Nikkei flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to a 44-month high of 53.8 in November from 52.8 in October.



In the South Korean market, movements were quite sluggish almost right through the session. The KOSPI index ended up 7.18 points or 0.28 percent at 2,544.33.



On the economic front, South Korea's consumer sentiment strengthened to a seven-year high of 112.3 in November, survey data from Bank of Korea showed Friday. The index was 109.2 a month earlier.



The Malaysian market ended marginally down, while those in Indonesia and Taiwan closed little changed from Thursday's closing levels.



