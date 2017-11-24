

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite data showing an unexpected improvement in business confidence, it's a subdued session so far for German stocks on Friday, with investors treading cautiously due to political uncertainty and lack of any prominent triggers from the corporate front.



The benchmark DAX is up 20.02 points or 0.15 percent at 13,028.57.



Infineon Technologies, RWE Aktiengesellschaft, ThyssenKrupp, Volkswgen and Deutsche Bank are gaining 1 to 2 percent.



Data from the German Research Institute showed German business confidence to have unexpectedly improved to a seasonally adjusted 117.5 in November, edging up from 116.7 in the preceding month and bolstering optimism over the motor of the euro zone economy.



However, the Current Assessment Index unexpectedly decreased to 124.4 in November from 124.8 a month earlier, missing expectations for a rise to 125.0.



Meanwhile, the Business Expectations Index increased to 111.0 this month from the reading of 109.2 in October.



According to data from Destatis, Germany's construction orders increased in September, with new orders in the main construction industry climbing 0.7 percent month-on-month. Orders advanced 1.5 percent in September from a year ago. During January to September, new orders grew 2.5 percent from the same period of 2016, the report showed.



