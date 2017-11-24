Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä-built solar power plant will deliver electricity to a million homes in Nigeria

Wärtsilä Corporation, press release, 24 November 2017 at 12.20 p.m. EET

The technology group Wärtsilä has received a letter of award for a 95,3MWp (75MWac) solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Nigeria. The award was received from Pan Africa Solar Ltd, a developer of solar PV power plants focused on Africa. This will be Wärtsilä's first utility-scale solar PV project exclusively for an on-grid application.

When operational, the plant will be the largest in Nigeria; and one of the largest on the African continent. The 75MWac output to the grid is expected to serve approximately 1.1 million households with electricity. It will be a major contributor of economic benefits to the local communities in Katsina State, in northern Nigeria. The technology includes photovoltaic modules with single axis trackers, optimizing the energy yield produced by the plant. The power plant will also have an important stabilising effect on the national grid.

Marcus Heal, CEO of Pan Africa Solar said: "In Wärtsilä we have chosen an EPC partner with a track record of successfully delivering EPC power projects in Nigeria. Wärtsilä has the technical skills, understanding of the solar PV industry, and local presence that meets our requirements."

"Our contract bid was successful because we were able to bring added value to the project in various areas, including local support and technical advisory services. Pan Africa Solar and Wärtsilä are currently finalising the EPC contract and in the meantime, this letter of Award is a major milestone," says Javier Cavada, President, Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.

This project is one of 14 solar PV projects by IPPs (Independent Power Producers) signed in July 2016 by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET), part of Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Power. The total power generated by these projects when completed will be 1.2 GW, all of which will be transmitted to the national grid.

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global energy system integrator offering a broad range of environmentally sound solutions. Our offering includes ultra-flexible internal combustion engine based power plants, utility-scale solar PV power plants, energy storage & integration solutions, as well as LNG terminals and distribution systems. The flexible and efficient Wärtsilä solutions provide customers with superior value and enable a transition to a more sustainable and modern energy system. As of 2017, Wärtsilä has 65 GW of installed power plant capacity in 177 countries around the world.

https://www.smartpowergeneration.com/ (https://www.smartpowergeneration.com/)

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

https://www.wartsila.com/ (https://www.wartsila.com/)





