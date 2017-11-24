sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.11.2017 | 11:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GCC Bottled Water Market 2017-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6%

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "GCC Bottled Water Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

GCC Bottled Water Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022, finds that the market reached a volume of nearly 17 Billion Litres in 2016, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during 2009-2016.

In the GCC region, the market for bottled water has been expanding as an increasing number of consumers shift towards bottled water. Bottled water provides consistent quality, purity and taste as compared to tap water which can easily be contaminated. Moreover, bottled water is convenient to carry and use, and makes it easier to measure water intake. The availability of different flavours and types of flavoured water has also made it a popular beverage choice among consumers.

One of the major factors driving the market growth is the rising health consciousness among consumers which has boosted the demand for bottled water as opposed to carbonated soft drinks and other beverages. The growth in the travel industry coupled with the expanding food service sector have also influenced the market growth. Some of the other factors include increasing population, rising disposable income, rapid urbanisation and premiumisation. According to the report, the market is further expected to reach a volume of around 23 Billion Litres by 2022.

The report has segmented the GCC bottled water market on the basis of type covering still water, carbonated water, flavoured water and mineral water. Currently, still water represents the largest type, accounting for the majority of the shares in the region. The report has further segmented the market on the basis of distribution channels including supermarkets/hypermarkets, retailers, stores, on-trade and others. On the basis of country, Saudi Arabia represents the largest market for bottled water in the region. The report has further analysed the competitive landscape of the market.

This report provides a deep insight into the GCC bottled water industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a bottled water manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the GCC bottled water industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Bottled Water Industry




5.1 Market Overview


5.2 Market Performance


5.2.1 Volume Trends


5.2.2 Value Trends


5.3 Price Trends


5.4 Market Breakup by Region


5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type


5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel


5.7 Market Forecast

6 GCC Region Bottled Water Industry




6.1 Market Overview


6.2 Market Performance


6.2.1 Volume Trends


6.2.2 Value Trends


6.3 Price Trends


6.4 Market Breakup by Region


6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type


6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel


6.7 Market Forecast


6.8 SWOT


6.8.1 Strengths


6.8.2 Weakness


6.8.3 Opportunities


6.8.4 Threats


6.9 Value Chain Analysis


6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis


6.10.1 Overview


6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers


6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers


6.10.4 Degree of Rivalry


6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants


6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes


6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 Market Breakup by Product Type




7.1 Still Bottled Water


7.2 Carbonated Bottled Water


7.3 Flavoured Bottled Water


7.4 Functional Bottled Water

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel




8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets


8.2 On-Trade


8.3 Independent Retailers


8.4 Convenience Stores

9 Competitive Landscape




9.1 Competitive Structure


9.2 Key Players

10 Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Industry




10.1 Market Overview


10.2 Market Performance


10.3 Market Breakup by Key Players


10.4 Market Forecast

11 UAE Bottled Water Industry




11.1 Market Overview


11.2 Market Performance


11.3 Market Breakup by Key Players


11.4 Market Forecast

12 Others Markets in the GCC Region




12.1 Oman Bottled Water


12.2 Qatar Bottled Water


12.3 Kuwait Bottled Water


12.4 Bahrain Bottled Water

13 Bottled Water Manufacturing Process




13.1 Product Overview


13.2 Detailed Process Flow


13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved


13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved




14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures


14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures


14.3 Plant Machinery


14.4 Machinery Pictures


14.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures


14.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures


14.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures


14.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures


14.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures


14.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures


14.11 Other Capital Investments

15 Bottled Water Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance

16 Project Economics






16.1 Capital Cost of the Project


16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters


16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain


16.4 Income Projections


16.5 Expenditure Projections


16.6 Taxation and Depreciation


16.7 Financial Analysis


16.8 Profit Analysis



For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pbmz9s/gcc_bottled_water

Media Contact:




Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire