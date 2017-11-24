GCC Bottled Water Market 2017-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6%

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "GCC Bottled Water Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

GCC Bottled Water Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022, finds that the market reached a volume of nearly 17 Billion Litres in 2016, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during 2009-2016.

In the GCC region, the market for bottled water has been expanding as an increasing number of consumers shift towards bottled water. Bottled water provides consistent quality, purity and taste as compared to tap water which can easily be contaminated. Moreover, bottled water is convenient to carry and use, and makes it easier to measure water intake. The availability of different flavours and types of flavoured water has also made it a popular beverage choice among consumers.

One of the major factors driving the market growth is the rising health consciousness among consumers which has boosted the demand for bottled water as opposed to carbonated soft drinks and other beverages. The growth in the travel industry coupled with the expanding food service sector have also influenced the market growth. Some of the other factors include increasing population, rising disposable income, rapid urbanisation and premiumisation. According to the report, the market is further expected to reach a volume of around 23 Billion Litres by 2022.

The report has segmented the GCC bottled water market on the basis of type covering still water, carbonated water, flavoured water and mineral water. Currently, still water represents the largest type, accounting for the majority of the shares in the region. The report has further segmented the market on the basis of distribution channels including supermarkets/hypermarkets, retailers, stores, on-trade and others. On the basis of country, Saudi Arabia represents the largest market for bottled water in the region. The report has further analysed the competitive landscape of the market.

This report provides a deep insight into the GCC bottled water industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a bottled water manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the GCC bottled water industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview



4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Bottled Water Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Forecast

6 GCC Region Bottled Water Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT

6.8.1 Strengths

6.8.2 Weakness

6.8.3 Opportunities

6.8.4 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Rivalry

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Still Bottled Water

7.2 Carbonated Bottled Water

7.3 Flavoured Bottled Water

7.4 Functional Bottled Water

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.2 On-Trade

8.3 Independent Retailers

8.4 Convenience Stores

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Key Players

10 Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Industry

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Market Performance

10.3 Market Breakup by Key Players

10.4 Market Forecast

11 UAE Bottled Water Industry

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Performance

11.3 Market Breakup by Key Players

11.4 Market Forecast

12 Others Markets in the GCC Region

12.1 Oman Bottled Water

12.2 Qatar Bottled Water

12.3 Kuwait Bottled Water

12.4 Bahrain Bottled Water

13 Bottled Water Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

14.3 Plant Machinery

14.4 Machinery Pictures

14.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

14.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

14.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

14.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

14.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

14.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

14.11 Other Capital Investments

15 Bottled Water Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance

16 Project Economics

16.1 Capital Cost of the Project

16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

16.4 Income Projections

16.5 Expenditure Projections

16.6 Taxation and Depreciation

16.7 Financial Analysis

16.8 Profit Analysis

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pbmz9s/gcc_bottled_water

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716