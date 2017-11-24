Positive Growth in Construction Activity and Energy Efficiency Regulations to Drive Demand for the US/European Ventilation Equipment Shipments, According to Industry Experts, Inc's Market Reports

LOS ANGELES, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Industry Experts, Inc. unveiled the 2017 global market reports on Ventilation Equipment for the United States and European markets. European market report 'Ventilation Equipment - A European Market Overview' reveals that the German market estimated the largest producer of ventilation equipment with 13.7 million units in 2017 while Italy follows with 5.4 million units. In terms of Fan type, Axial Fans accounts for 8.5 million units followed by Range Hoods and Domestic Exhaust Fans with 6.7 million units and 5.9 million units respectively in the same year. According to the US report entitled 'Ventilation Equipment - A United States Market Overview', Axial Fans are the leading segment of ventilation equipment in US, with forecast shipments of 7.75 million units in 2017, followed by Domestic Exhaust Fans forecast at 5.8 million units in the same year.

Driven by stringent regulations introduced by the European Union to reduce energy consumption in buildings, the European ventilation industry is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for energy efficient ventilation products. Modest but steady growth in construction activity in the residential and commercial sectors would enhance demand for ventilation equipment. Other factors, such as awareness about importance of indoor air quality would go a long way in renewing market demand. Overall outlook for shipments of ventilation equipment in Europe is expected to be picking up, although at a moderate pace.

The United States economy is maintaining gradual recovery, and the construction activities are in full swing in both residential and commercial buildings. New residential building permits in the US increased significantly from 2010 and reached 1.2 million units by 2016 with a 2010-16 CAGR of 10.8% and further expected to sustain this growth. Driven by growth in construction sector, trend in implementing energy efficiency standards, and the desire to meet minimum ventilation in homes and commercial buildings will undoubtedly significantly increase over the several years creating opportunities for ventilation equipment manufacturers in the United States.

California-based market researcher also released the updated 2017 version of the Central Air Conditioning market report called 'Central Air Conditioning Systems - A US Market Overview'.

All of these above three reports are the updated versions of its original publication back in 2011. Industry Experts, Inc. is the first and foremost publisher of a comprehensive exclusive market reports on Ventilation Equipment and the Central Air Conditioning for the regions the United States and Europe. The reports extensively cover the market in terms of unit shipments and market value in US$. The report also explores the product types, key industry developments, current market trends and major market players.

California, USA based Industry Experts, Inc. is a multi-industry focused business information provider.

For more details on these reports, please visit http://industry-experts.com/verticals/construction-and-manufacturing

Media Contact:

Sharath Kumar

+1-320-497-3787

media@industry-experts.com

