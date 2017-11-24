

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales decreased in October, after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Retail trade turnover dropped a seasonally and price-adjusted 1.1 percent month-over-month in October, in contrast to a 0.7 percent rise in September.



Clothing and related sales fell 5.8 percent monthly in October and sales of food and other groceries went down by 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales declined 1.8 percent in October, reversing a 3.0 percent increase in the prior month.



