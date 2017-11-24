Global Power Inverter Market, 2022: Increasing Urbanization and Electrification Rates Have Led to Market Increase and Demand

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Power Inverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Power inverter is a device that converts direct current (DC) from a battery, solar panel or fuel cell into the conventional alternating current (AC). This alternating current is used to run and operate numerous types of household appliances and lights. As power inverter is a reliable and economic alternate source of electricity, it currently has a diverse range of applications. Power Inverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022, finds that the global power inverter market reached a value of US$ 60 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2009-2016.

The market is currently being driven by a number of favourable factors. Increasing urbanization and electrification rates have led to an increase in the demand for power inverters which are used as an alternate backup power solution in case of emergencies. As a large part of the population is highly dependent upon electronic gadgets and appliances such as laptops, television sets, refrigerators and air conditioners, the need for an uninterrupted power supply has resulted in the growth of the market. Further, the market is also being stimulated by technological innovations which have resulted in portable power inverters that can be used to charge mobile phones and tablets while travelling. According to the report, the market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 90 Billion by 2022.



The report has segmented the global power inverter market on the basis of type covering <_kw_ _-95="_-95" kw_="kw_" _00-495="_00-495" kw="kw">500 KW. On the basis of application, the report includes motor drives, UPS, rail traction, wind turbines, EVs/HEVs and solar PVs. Among these, motor drives account for the majority of the market share. Based on region, the report has segmented the market as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Currently, Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for power inverters. The report has further analysed the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in it.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Inverter Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Rivalry

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Key Market Drivers and Challenges



6 Market by Key Regions



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 <_kw_br />7.2 5KW to 95KW

7.3 100KW to 495KW

7.4 Above 500KW



8 Market Breakup by Applications

8.1 Motor Drives

8.2 UPS

8.3 Rail Traction

8.4 Wind Turbines

8.5 EVs/HEVs

8.6 Solar PVs



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



10 Power Inverter Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Units Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Income Projections

13.5 Expenditure Projections

13.6 Taxation and Depreciation

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



SMA Solar Technology

Omron

ABB

Tabuchi

TMEIC

