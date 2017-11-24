Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Interim Results to 31 August 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 24 November 2017

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017

The Board is pleased to report the unaudited interim results of Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited ("Accounts') for the period from 1 March 2017 to 31 August 2017. These Accounts have been prepared under IFRS and will shortly be available via the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

Chairman's Statement

Financial Highlights

The highlights for the six months ended 31 August 2017 include:

Consolidated revenue of US$1,146,815 (2016: US$600,649 )

Gross profit for Meyer Group of US$433,858 (representing a gross margin of 38%) (2016: US$254,371 and 43%)

Cash at bank and on hand of US$1.2m at 31 August 2017 (2016: $1.4m ).

The group reports a profit after tax of US$0.162 million on sales of US$1.147 million for the six months ended 31 August 2017. These sales were generated by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Meyer Asset Management Ltd., BVI. This improvement in profitability was principally caused by revenue increase.

Cash balance has increased by US$299,065 and net assets by US$262,415, respectively, since 1st March 2017.

The Board has taken and is continuing to forge new revenue generating relationships, as well as expanding revenue creating opportunities, in both new avenues and existing. We continue to seek alliances and partnerships with firms in the same and new sectors.

Asia Wealth continues to seek investment opportunities in the Asia region and is currently engaged in multiple discussions on various potential acquisitions. The Directors continue to run the business in a cost-effective manner.

The Accounts have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Richard Cayne

Executive Chairman

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Executive Chairman)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 2 2611 2561

www.asiawealthgroup.com

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, +44 20 7220 9795

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 31 August 2017

All amounts stated in U.S. Dollars

Note 31-Aug-17 31-Aug-16 Non-current assets Fixed assets 3 26,813 36,974 Investment in property 389,135 - 415,948 36,974 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,168,212 1,368,304 Trade receivables 241,404 197,896 Loans and other receivables 115,348 - Due from related party 18,619 - Prepayments and other assets 105,550 75,626 Available-for-sale investment 359,926 358,208 2,009,059 2,000,034 Total assets $ 2,425,007 $ 2,037,008 Equity Share capital 4 913,496 913,496 Share-based payment reserve 5 - 35,423 Consolidation reserve 405,997 405,997 Translation reserve 1,512 (12,507) Retained earnings (127,339) (284,436) Total equity 1,193,666 1,057,973 Non-current liabilities Liabilities under finance lease agreement 6 13,267 21,205 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,115,220 951,222 Due to related parties 29,082 - Liabilities under finance lease agreement 6 8,845 8,482 Deferred revenue 2,572 - Other payables and accrued expenses 62,355 (1,874) 1,218,074 957,830 Total liabilities 1,231,341 979,035 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,425,007 $ 2,037,008

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the half year ended 31 August 2017

All amounts stated in U.S. Dollars

Note Mar - Aug 2017 Mar - Aug 2016 Revenue 1,146,815 600,649 Expenses Commission 695,430 338,235 Professional fees 138,923 66,863 Wages and salaries 13,392 79,295 Directors' fees 7 101,478 101,106 Travel and entertainment 27,591 24,800 Office expenses 22,186 4,231 Rent 8,252 18,556 Marketing expenses 5,637 6,427 Communication 2,311 2,804 Depreciation 3 16,196 7,117 Bank charges 4,975 3,331 Sundry expenses 16,015 5,905 1,052,386 658,670 Net profit/(loss) from operations 94,429 (58,021) Other income/(expense) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 63,924 43,334 Interest Income 4,812 5,329 Investment income - - 68,736 48,663 Net profit/(loss) before finance cost 163,165 (9,358) Finance cost Interest expense (721) (1,699) Net profit/(loss) before taxation 162,444 (11,057) Taxation 8 - - Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 162,444 $ (11,057)

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the half year ended 31 August 2017

All amounts stated in U.S. Dollars

31-Aug-17 Share Capital Share-based Payment Reserve Consolidation Reserve Translation Reserve Retained Earnings Non-Controlling interest Equity Number US$ Balances at beginning of 1 Mar 2017 11,433,433 913,496 10,708 405,997 (9,317) (372,081) (17,552) 931,251 Issuance of share capital - - - - - - - - Share-based payment expired - - (10,708) - - 10,708 - - Issuance of share warrants - - - - - - - - Disposal of subsidiary - - - - - 71,590 17,552 89,142 Translation differences - - - - 10,829 - - 10,829 Total comprehensive income - - - - - 162,444 - 162,444 Balances at end of 31 Aug 2017 11,433,433 913,496 - 405,997 1,512 (127,339) - 1,193,666 31-Aug-16 Share Capital Share-based Payment Reserve Consolidation Reserve Translation Reserve Retained Earnings Non-Controlling interest Equity Number US$ Balances at beginning of 1 Mar 2016 11,433,433 913,496 35,423 405,997 (15,919) (302,692) (1,201) 1,035,104 Issuance of share capital - - - - - - - - Issuance of share options - - - - - - - - Issuance of share warrants - - - - - - - - Translation differences - - - - 3,412 29,313 1,201 33,926 Total comprehensive income - - - - - (11,057) - (11,057) Balances at end of 31 Aug 2016 11,433,433 913,496 35,423 405,997 (12,507) (284,436) - 1,057,973

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the half year ended 31 August 2017

All amounts stated in U.S. Dollars