Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.11.2017 | 11:50
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Interim Results to 31 August 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 24 November 2017

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017

The Board is pleased to report the unaudited interim results of Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited ("Accounts') for the period from 1 March 2017 to 31 August 2017. These Accounts have been prepared under IFRS and will shortly be available via the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

Chairman's Statement

Financial Highlights

The highlights for the six months ended 31 August 2017 include:

  • Consolidated revenue of US$1,146,815 (2016: US$600,649)
  • Gross profit for Meyer Group of US$433,858 (representing a gross margin of 38%) (2016: US$254,371 and 43%)
  • Cash at bank and on hand of US$1.2m at 31 August 2017 (2016:$1.4m).

The group reports a profit after tax of US$0.162 million on sales of US$1.147 million for the six months ended 31 August 2017. These sales were generated by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Meyer Asset Management Ltd., BVI. This improvement in profitability was principally caused by revenue increase.

Cash balance has increased by US$299,065 and net assets by US$262,415, respectively, since 1st March 2017.

The Board has taken and is continuing to forge new revenue generating relationships, as well as expanding revenue creating opportunities, in both new avenues and existing. We continue to seek alliances and partnerships with firms in the same and new sectors.

Asia Wealth continues to seek investment opportunities in the Asia region and is currently engaged in multiple discussions on various potential acquisitions. The Directors continue to run the business in a cost-effective manner.

The Accounts have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Richard Cayne
Executive Chairman

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Executive Chairman)
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 2 2611 2561
www.asiawealthgroup.com

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, +44 20 7220 9795

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 31 August 2017

All amounts stated in U.S. Dollars

Note31-Aug-1731-Aug-16
Non-current assets
Fixed assets326,81336,974
Investment in property389,135-
415,94836,974
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents1,168,2121,368,304
Trade receivables241,404197,896
Loans and other receivables115,348-
Due from related party18,619-
Prepayments and other assets105,55075,626
Available-for-sale investment359,926358,208
2,009,0592,000,034
Total assets$2,425,007$2,037,008
Equity
Share capital4913,496913,496
Share-based payment reserve5-35,423
Consolidation reserve405,997405,997
Translation reserve1,512(12,507)
Retained earnings(127,339)(284,436)
Total equity1,193,6661,057,973
Non-current liabilities
Liabilities under finance lease agreement613,26721,205
Current liabilities
Trade payables1,115,220951,222
Due to related parties29,082-
Liabilities under finance lease agreement68,8458,482
Deferred revenue2,572-
Other payables and accrued expenses62,355(1,874)
1,218,074957,830
Total liabilities1,231,341979,035
Total equity and liabilities$2,425,007$2,037,008

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the half year ended 31 August 2017

All amounts stated in U.S. Dollars

NoteMar - Aug 2017Mar - Aug 2016
Revenue1,146,815600,649
Expenses
Commission695,430338,235
Professional fees138,92366,863
Wages and salaries13,39279,295
Directors' fees7101,478101,106
Travel and entertainment27,59124,800
Office expenses22,1864,231
Rent8,25218,556
Marketing expenses5,6376,427
Communication2,3112,804
Depreciation316,1967,117
Bank charges4,9753,331
Sundry expenses16,0155,905
1,052,386658,670
Net profit/(loss) from operations94,429(58,021)
Other income/(expense)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)63,92443,334
Interest Income4,8125,329
Investment income--
68,73648,663
Net profit/(loss) before finance cost163,165(9,358)
Finance cost
Interest expense(721)(1,699)
Net profit/(loss) before taxation162,444(11,057)
Taxation8--
Total comprehensive income (loss)$162,444$(11,057)

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the half year ended 31 August 2017

All amounts stated in U.S. Dollars

31-Aug-17
Share CapitalShare-based Payment ReserveConsolidation ReserveTranslation ReserveRetained EarningsNon-Controlling interestEquity
NumberUS$
Balances at beginning of 1 Mar 201711,433,433913,49610,708405,997(9,317)(372,081)(17,552)931,251
Issuance of share capital--------
Share-based payment expired--(10,708)--10,708--
Issuance of share warrants--------
Disposal of subsidiary-----71,59017,55289,142
Translation differences----10,829--10,829
Total comprehensive income-----162,444-162,444
Balances at end of 31 Aug 201711,433,433913,496-405,9971,512(127,339)-1,193,666
31-Aug-16
Share CapitalShare-based Payment ReserveConsolidation ReserveTranslation ReserveRetained EarningsNon-Controlling interestEquity
NumberUS$
Balances at beginning of 1 Mar 201611,433,433913,49635,423405,997(15,919)(302,692)(1,201)1,035,104
Issuance of share capital--------
Issuance of share options--------
Issuance of share warrants--------
Translation differences----3,41229,3131,20133,926
Total comprehensive income-----(11,057)-(11,057)
Balances at end of 31 Aug 201611,433,433913,49635,423405,997(12,507)(284,436)-1,057,973

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the half year ended 31 August 2017

All amounts stated in U.S. Dollars

Mar - Aug 2017Mar - Aug 2016
Operating activities
Profit/(Loss)162,444(11,057)
Add back Depreciation16,1967,119
Receivables(26,363)134,742
Loan and Other Receivable17,698-
Prepayments and other assets(9,198)2,318
Payables187,26615,914
Liabilities Under Finance Lease Agreements(3,150)-
Deferred Revenue614-
Other Payables and Accrued Expenses(35,042)(16,594)
Cash flows from operating activities310,465132,442
Investing activities
Acquisition of fixed assets(11,312)(3,253)
Investments(50,653)(1,235)
Change in equity99,971(41,039)
Cash flows from investing activities38,006(45,527)
Financing activities
Net advances from related party(49,406)-
Cash flows from financing activities(49,406)-
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents299,06586,915
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year869,1471,281,389
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$1,168,212$1,368,304


© 2017 PR Newswire