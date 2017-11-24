

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French market is up marginally Friday morning, with investors indulging in some stock specific buying.



With no big triggers to warrant significant moves, volumes are rather thin for now.



The benchmark CAC looks on course to end on a positive note for a third successive session. At 5393.17, the index is up 13.63 points or 0.25 percent from Thursday's close.



Financial stocks are mostly steady. Societe Generale is gaining about 2 percent and BNP Paribas is rising 1.7 percent. Credit Agricole is adding 1.6 percent.



IT stock Capgemini is gaining 1.3 percent and food major Danone is up with a gain of 1.2 percent.



Cement stock Lafarge Holcim is declining 0.6 percent. Accor, Compagnie Saint-Gobain and Vinci are marginally down.



