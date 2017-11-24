

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation eased in October to the lowest level in a year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.



Producer prices rose 2.5 percent year-over-year in October, much slower than the 4.3 percent climb in September.



Moreover, the latest PPI inflation was the weakest since October 2016, when prices had grown 2.2 percent.



Prices on the export and the import market grew by 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively in October from a year ago. The price index for domestic supply registered an increase of 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.3 percent from September, when it increased by 0.4 percent.



