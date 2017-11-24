$25 Billion Organic Dairy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 25 Billion by 2022.

The organic dairy market reached a value of around US$ 17 Billion in 2016, exhibiting a CAGR of nearly 8% during 2009-2016.

Organic dairy products are obtained from livestock raised through organic farming methods. These products are rich in natural anti-oxidants and have several health benefits as compared to the non-organic dairy products. In addition, organic dairy livestock is raised without pesticides, antibiotics or hormones which can easily be transferred to the milk, decreasing its nutritional quality.

The growing awareness about the excessive use of fertilizers, pesticides, and hormones such as bovine growth hormone (BGH) and recombinant bovine somatotropin (rBST) in non-organic dairy products is one of the major drivers for the growth of the organic dairy market. Rising health concerns among consumers regarding the consumption of synthetic ingredients coupled with increase in the prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, etc. have prompted a shift towards organic dairy products. Technological advancements to develop ingenious products with low fat and reduced levels of sodium and sugar have also driven the demand for these products. Owing to these factors,



The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, covering fluid milk, yogurt, cheese, butter and cream. Currently, organic fluid milk is the most popular product type, accounting for the majority of the total global market. Further, the report provides an analysis of the market on the basis of packaging type. On a regional basis, the report includes Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East. Currently, Europe represents the largest region, accounting for more than a half of the total global market. An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market.



Some of the major players are Horizon Organic, Organic Valley, Whole Foods, Kroger and Aurora Organic Dairy.



Key Aspects Analysed:

Trends and dynamics in the global organic dairy market.

Major product types and their current and future market potential.

Key drivers/restraints and their impact on the current and future market scenario.

Examination of the competitive landscape.

Types of Organic Dairy Products Covered in This Report:

Organic Fluid Milk

Organic Yogurt

Organic Cheese

Organic Butter

Organic Cream

Others

Types of Packagings Covered in This Report:

Pouches

Tetra Packs

Bottles

Cans

Others

Types of Distribution Channels Covered in This Report:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

Convenience and Grocery Stores

Organic Speciality Stores

Online/E-Retailing

Direct Sales

Others

Major Regions Covered in This Report:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Focus of the Analysis:

Overview

Historical and Current Market Scenario

Market Trends

Market Forecast



