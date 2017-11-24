Tasca Resources Ltd.: Tasca Resources Receives over $265,000 from Warrant Exercise

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2017 / Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca", "TAC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture symbol: TAC) (Frankfurt: 3TA) is pleased to announce that the Company has received aggregate proceeds of $265,564 since October 1, 2017, from the exercise of warrants. Tasca has issued an additional 2,569,708 common shares from its Treasury through the conversion of these warrants to shares. Proceeds raised will be used to advance the Company's business objectives and for general working capital purposes.

Clive Massey, CEO and President of Tasca states, "We are so pleased to have received the cash generated from the exercise of these warrants. The cash combined with the proceeds from our recent private placement will allow us to accelerate our Business Plan and further the exploration of our recently acquired B.C. properties."

About Tasca Resources

Tasca Resources Ltd. (TAC: TSX-V; FWB: 3TA) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.

