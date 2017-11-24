Global UAV Payload Market Research Report 2017 - Projections to 2027

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global UAV Payload Market 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global UAV payload market is valued at around US$2 Billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.5% during the forecast period, to reach almost US$3 Billion by 2027.

The demand for UAV payloads will be driven by increased UAV procurements by several countries across the world and persistent demand in areas such as long duration surveillance, the suppression/destruction of enemy air defense (SEAD/DEAD), and communications relays and combat search and rescue (CSAR).

Global UAV payload market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The US is the highest spender in the global UAV payload market, with the highest expenditure directed towards enhancing UAV radar and communication capabilities, followed by sensors and detection, and weaponry payloads. The Middle East region expenditure on UAV payloads is expected to account for over 6.5% share of global spending during the forecast period. The global UAV Payload market is dominated by North America, with the US being the largest defense spender in the sector. Overall, North America will spend over US$10.5 Billion on UAV Payload during the forecast period.

Radars and communication is expected to be the largest segment in the global UAV payload market with a market share of close to 80%, followed by sensors and detection segment with around over 11% share and weaponry segment with almost 9.5% share. The market for radars and communication segment is driven by technological advancements that have been achieved in terms of innovations focusing on developing smaller and lighter versions of existing systems while improving their core capabilities. Furthermore, it is expected that with the growing demand for sophisticated UAV payloads, areas such as Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) will witness substantial R&D investment over the next decade which in turn will augment the market for radars and communication.



Technologies available with respect to UAV payloads are evolving rapidly and this is driving the demand for these systems globally. Several payload suppliers are driving innovation in the sector in order to meet the ever increasing need for better intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and target acquisition (ISTAR) capabilities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Global UAV Payload Market - Overview

Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector

Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market

Technological Developments: New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector

Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth

Global UAV Payload Market - Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis: Radar and Communication

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Segment Analysis: Sensors and Detection

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Segment Analysis: Weaponry

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027027 Regional Review

Defense capital expenditure

Capex forecast, 2017-2027

Factors influencing military modernization programs

Global UAV Payload Market - Regional Analysis

Regional overview

Factors driving spending within the region

Regional expenditure on each sub-segment, 2017-2027

Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Trend Analysis - Key Defense Markets

Country-wise breakdown of expenditure for each region

Sub-segment wise analysis for each country

Major Programs for each country

Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Key Programs Analysis

Description of key programs

Delivery period, units and total expenditure

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive analysis - 14 leading companies

Major Products and Services

Major Alliances and Recent Contracts

Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit



Companies Mentioned



AAI Corporation

AeroVironment

BAE Systems

Denel Dynamics

Elbit Systems

FLIR Systems

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.(GA-ASI)

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

L-3 WESCAM

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Rheinmetall

SAAB

Thales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nfpsbm/the_global_uav





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716