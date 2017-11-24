

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The mood at the London Stock Exchange is cautious with a slightly negative bias on Friday, due to absence of positive triggers, and several front line stocks from across various sectors are just wobbling around their previous closing levels.



The FTSE 100, which advanced to 7,425.19 early on in the session and declined to a low of 7,389.54 subsequently, is currently down 16.84 points or 0.23 percent at 7,400.40.



Mediclinic International PLC shares are down nearly 2 percent with Jefferies Group LLC reaffirming the 'Underperform' rating on the stock.



Centrica, which plunged more than 17 percent on Thursday, reacting to the company's warning that its energy supply businesses have had a disappointing second half and the earning outlook that fell short of market expectations, is weak again and is currently down by about 1.7 percent.



Next PLC, Barratt Developments and Kingfisher are also weak.



Barclays is up marginally, while HSBC Holdings and Royal Bank of Scotland are modestly higher.



Shares of retailers are in focus with investors looking at Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.



In the currency market, the Sterling was trading at US$1.3323 early this morning, up from previous close of US$1.3305.



