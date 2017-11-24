

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders decreased in September, after rebounding strongly in the previous month, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Industrial orders dropped a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 5.3 percent climb in August.



Domestic demand declined 5.8 percent over the month and export orders fell by 1.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial orders grew 4.5 percent in September, but well below the 9.6 percent spike in the previous month.



Data also showed that industrial turnover slid 1.2 percent monthly in September, in contrast to August's 2.0 percent increase.



Annually, industrial sales advanced 5.2 percent after a 3.1 percent gain in the prior month.



