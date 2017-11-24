Proposed National Energy Guarantee program could see investments in solar and wind power fall dramatically should PM Turnbull overlook stricter 2030 emissions reduction target, Bloomberg New Energy Finance reports.

The devil, so the idiom goes, is in the detail. Australia's 2030 goal of reducing its emissions by 28% is ostensibly a laudable one. But Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has calculated that hitting such a target requires the addition of a mere 1.5 GW of large-scale renewables capacity - a pretty skinny figure given the nation's GW-scale annual growth in solar alone over the past year.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the National Energy Guarantee (NEG) system last month and faced instant criticism for the program's lack of ambition, ...

