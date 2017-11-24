Today at 11:00 pm, Government Debt Management did buy back Treasury Bonds in the series RIKH 18 1009. The auction was structured as a multiple-price auction, i.e. accepted bids were according to the price submitted.







The main results of the buyback were:



RIKH 18 1009:



Number of bids in this series were 4, amounting to 52,000 m.kr. nominal value.



4 bids were accepted for 37,000 m.kr. nominal value.



Price allocated from 99.980 to 99.990