

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate decreased more-than-expected in October, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The registered jobless rate declined to 6.6 percent in October from 6.8 percent in September. Economists had expected the rate to fall to 6.7 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people fell to 1.07 million in October from 1.11 million in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.30 million.



