Global Contract Packaging Market 2017-2021 - Growing e-commerce Industry is the Latest Trend

The "Global Contract Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global contract packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global contract packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of contract packaging services for various sectors which include food and beverage, consumer goods, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others. The "others" segment includes furniture, apparel, and electrical household appliances. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Technology implementations. With growing technological implementations in the global contract packaging market, the market is growing because of fast-paced solutions provided by companies. In August 2017, Surepharm Services, a Contract Manufacturing Organization, installed the Blister Express Center 300 (BEC 300) to enhance its productivity. It offers easy, quick, and reliable solutions to fulfil the packaging needs with minimum 10 medicines in varying pack sizes, besides enhancing the flexibility to meet the broad range of contracts. This machine features a three-dimensional (3D) format changeover in less than 30 minutes.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing e-commerce industry. The rising Internet penetration and increasing trend of online buying will boost the global contract packaging market during the forecast period. This is because companies that are selling their products through the e-commerce platform lack in-house packaging facility. Therefore, they are bound to go with third-party packaging or contract packaging services.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is In-house packaging. The manufacturing companies are sometimes comfortable with having the control of the complete production cycle, beginning from production and culminating in the distribution of products. Additionally, contract packaging can be time-consuming as products are transported several times among manufacturers and packagers. Some other reasons that may encourage the use of in-house packaging are an unwillingness to share information with contract packagers, availability of in-house machinery and staff, and high switching costs in situations when the relation between manufacturer and packager does not go well.



Key vendors

Deufol

FedEx

Stamar Packaging

Unicep, Sonoco

Multi-Pack Solutions



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



