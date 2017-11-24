

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Purchase Managers Index and the Fed Balance Sheet are the major economic announcements on Friday. The market is yet to come out of a slumber mood after the Thanksgiving Day. The geo-political developments are watched by the investors. The transition of power in Zimbabwe is over with the signing in of former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa as new president.



Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading up. Initial trend on U.S. Futures market suggest that Wall Street might open moderately higher. AS OF



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 29 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 6.25 points.



U.S. exchanges were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.



On the economic front, The Markit Economics Purchasing Managers Index or PMI for November will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 55.4, compared to 55.7 in the prior month.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was at $4.448 trillion.



The money supply for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $11.9 billion.



In the corporate segment, DISH Network L.L.C. has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with CBS Corp. for its owned and operated local stations, as well as CBS Sports Network, Pop, and Smithsonian Channel.



Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) announced that it acquired ownership of of NYX Gaming Group Ltd.



Asian markets finished mostly higher on Friday. The Chinese market got off to a firm start and closed slightly higher. Shanghai Composite Index finished 1.90 points or 0.06 percent at 3,353.82. Hang Sang of Hong Cong closed 158.38 points or 0.53 percent higher at 29,866.32.



The Australian benchmark indices ended virtually unchanged. The S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.06 percent to 5,982.55 and the broader All Ordinaries index ended 4.40 points down at 6,063.10.



The Japanese stock market recovered after initial weakness and edged up to close marginally higher. The Nikkei 225 benchmark settled at 22,550.85, gaining about 0.12 percent. The Nikkei flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to a 44-month high of 53.8 in November from 52.8 in October.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 26.22 points or 0.49 percent. The German DAX is adding 38.05 points or 0.28 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 10.12 points or 0.14 percent. The Swiss Market Index is gaining 11.72 points or 0.12 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.49 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX