

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher in the mid-market Friday with positive German business confidence data.



In Germany, data showed an unexpected improvement in business confidence, while investors were treading cautiously due to political uncertainty and without any prominent corporate news.



According to German Research Institute, business confidence improved to a seasonally adjusted 117.5 in November, edging up from 116.7 in the preceding month.



Euro advanced to a 6-week high of 1.1875 against U.S. Dollar.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.15 percent at 387.72.



France's CAC 40 index traded up 25.71 points or 0.48 percent at 5,405.25.



The benchmark DAX in Germany moved up 32.06 points or 0.25 percent to 13,040.61.



Meanwhile, the FTSE 100, U.K.'s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, traded down 10.76 points or 0.15 percent to 7,406.48.



In corporate news, Bayer AG stocks were trading down after the German conglomerate said that INHALE Phase III clinical study program investigating Amikacin Inhale did not demonstrate superiority.



In banks, Societe Generale was gaining about 3 percent, BNP Paribas was rising 2 percent and Credit Agricole was up 2 percent.



Food major Danone was up 1 percent and IT stock Capgemini was gaining 1.5 percent.



In UK, Mediclinic International PLC shares were down around 3 percent after Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed the 'Underperform' rating on the stock.



Centrica, which plunged more than 17 percent on Thursday, were down around 2 percent.



