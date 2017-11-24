sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.11.2017 | 13:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Automotive Engine Management Systems Market 2017-2021 - Rapid Electrification of Mechanical Components Leading to Increased Electronic Content in Vehicles

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Engine Management Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive engine management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Engine Management Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is EMS for natural gas engine applications. A highly configurable system, specifically developed for natural gas engine applications, has been developed that can be integrated with a wide range of engine components for flexible vehicle design and production. The system has unique engine control strategy with compatible and cost-effective design and natural gas components. Natural gas components, such as electronic control unit (ECU) and spark plugs, have been fully validated for the application and manufactured as per the automotive safety standards, which results in high levels of reliability and low cost.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is EMS enables better fuel efficiency and more power. Research and development in the field of automotive subsystem has led to more efficient designs of automotive engine components. An engine forms the heart of a vehicle, and therefore, it has gone through some major developments and improvements over the years, with the engine management system being one of the major developments.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High development cost pressure on automotive OEMs. Auto OEMs are subject to heavy cost pressures due to the dynamism in the regulatory environment and demanding consumer base. Environment and safety standards are pushing OEMs to find means to comply with upcoming regulations, while not adding extra costs to the consumer. Controlling emissions are bound to increase the cost of the vehicle.

Key vendors

  • DENSO
  • Continental
  • Delphi Automotive
  • Bosch

Other prominent vendors

  • Hitachi Automotive Systems
  • Westport
  • Valeo
  • Hella
  • Sensata Technologies
  • Elta Automotive (Lucas Electrical)

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market By Vehicle Type

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Engine Type

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5h85j/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire