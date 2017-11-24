

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's capacity utilization rate increased for the fourth straight month in November, while business confidence weakened further, figures from the central bank revealed Friday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 79.9 percent in November from 79.7 percent in October.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate edged up to 79.5 percent from 79.4 percent.



Separate data from the central bank showed that business confidence index dropped for the second straight month in November to 106.3 from 109.5 in the preceding month.



