

24 November 2017



ETAIREIA INVESTMENTS PLC (Etaireia' or the 'Company')



Issue of Equity



Etaireia is pleased to announce that 24,166.667 new ordinary shares have been issued to Blue Oak Assets Limited (representing £21,750 at 0.09p per share) in full settlement of an outstanding loan to the Company.



The Company also announces that 22,222,222 new ordinary shares have been issued to Oliver Fattal (representing £20,000 at 0.09p per share) in partial settlement of deferred cash payment due relating to the acquisition of Pacha Cleator Limited.



Following the issue of the shares above totaling 46,388,889 shares, Etaireia has a total of 2,514,338,844 ordinary shares of 0.01p in issue carrying voting rights. As a result the Company is aware of the following interests in the share capital of the Company:



Name of Shareholder Ordinary Shares held % Holding in Company



Oliver Fattal 250,499,145 9.96%



Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Etaireia under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



