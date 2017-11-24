

24 NOVEMBER 2017



NORTHERN INVESTORS COMPANY PLC



HALF-YEARLY REPORT



Northern Investors Company PLC ('the Company') announces that a copy of the Company's unaudited half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2017 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



A copy of the half-yearly financial report is also available on the NVM Private Equity website at www.nvm.co.uk/investor-area/nic/reports-and-shareholder- circulars.



Enquiries:



Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000 Website: www.nvm.co.uk



