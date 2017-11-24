Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand for Shape Memory Alloys

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive active grille shutter market to grow at a CAGR of 2.03% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing demand for shape memory alloys. A shape memory alloy (SMA) retains its shape on heating or cooling after any deformity. In 2009, General Motors filed a patent and introduced this alloy in the market. It created a prototype engine using SMA because of which it was awarded $2.7 million by the US Department of Energy.



According to the report, one driver in the market is higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions. Aerodynamic systems were only used in racing to reduce drag and maximize downforce to offer higher efficiency. This technology was soon applied to production vehicles, which helped in increasing fuel efficiency and lower emissions. Active grille shutter helps to shave off additional weight as it is manufactured from lightweight materials, such as low-weight reinforced thermoplastics (LWRT), which leads to a reduction of around 20% in weight and an improvement in the aerodynamic performance of about 30%.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing manufacturing cost due to dynamism in regulatory environment. Dynamism in the regulatory environment has forced OEMs to modify the engine, chassis, and exterior of vehicles to comply with regulations. Advanced technologies like active aerodynamics, engine downsizing, and using lightweight materials like carbon fiber will help to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions but will add to the cost of the vehicle. This will reduce sales by a great deal, which will force OEMs to cut down on profit margins.



Key vendors

Magna

Rchling

SRG Global

Valeo

Other prominent vendors

Brose

Johnson Electric

Mirror Controls international

Sonceboz



