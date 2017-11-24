MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/17 -- Valener Inc. ("Valener") (TSX: VNR)(TSX: VNR.PR.A) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on January 15, 2018, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2017.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28875 per Series A preferred share, payable on January 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2018.

Both dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Valener offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "Plan") pursuant to which eligible common shareholders may elect, without brokerage or administration fees, to have the cash dividends paid on their common shares automatically reinvested into additional Valener common shares at a discount of 2% of the weighted average price during the five trading days immediately preceding the dividend payment date, as approved by the Board of Directors for the dividend payable on January 15, 2018.

Details about the Plan and enrolment process are available in the "Investors" section of Valener's Web site under "Shares and dividends."

About Valener

Valener is a public company held entirely by its shareholders and serves as the investment vehicle in Gaz Metro. Through its investment in Gaz Metro, Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Quebec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to Gaz Metro's growth, and on the other, invests in wind power production in Quebec alongside Gaz Metro. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener's common shares and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the "VNR" symbol for common shares and under the "VNR.PR.A" symbol for Series A preferred shares.

Photos, videos (b-roll) and logos are available in Gaz Metro's Multimedia library.

Contacts:

Investors and analysts

Mariem Elsayed

514-598-3253

investors@valener.com



Media

Catherine Houde

514-598-3449

communications@valener.com

www.twitter.com/gazmetro

www.gazmetro.com/pressroom



