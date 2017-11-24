MEA Children's Apparel Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Azadea, Edcon, Fawaz Al Hokair Group, Landmark Group & Mr Price

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Children's Apparel Market in MEA 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The children's apparel market in MEA to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Children's Apparel Market in MEA 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for premium brands in children's apparel category. The rising number of high net worth individuals (HNWI) and urbanization in MEA countries such as Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia provide growth opportunities for luxury apparel brands to penetrate in the apparel market of these countries. In 2015, the HNWI population in MEA was over 758,000. Therefore, many international luxury brands such as Gucci, Stella McCartney, and Dolce&Gabbana offer children's apparel in product categories such as rompers, dresses, trousers, tops, skirts, and others.

One trend in the market is rising demand for organic apparel for children. The presence of toxic chemicals in textiles leads to skin allergies and other skin reactions. Such chemicals are difficult to remove even after several wash cycles. The rise in awareness about skin-related issues has increased the demand for organic baby clothes over the years. This has provided growth potential to manufacturers of organic clothes.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high overhead costs incurred by online retailers. Online players face challenges related to logistics management, such as lack of proper postal addresses, and logistical complications like late delivery of products and unorganized routing. However, online retailers face high overhead costs that lower their profit margins. Low quality of delivery services also affects a company's brand image among customers, which leads to a reduction of the customer base. International online retailers from the US and Europe that deliver products in MEA countries also incur huge losses due to such problems.



Key vendors

Azadea

Edcon

Fawaz Al Hokair Group

Landmark Group

Mr Price group

Other prominent vendors

adidas

Castro

FOX

M.H. Alshaya

Mothercare

Nike

Truworths International

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Age Group



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/klsmr3/childrens





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716