MEA Children's Apparel Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Azadea, Edcon, Fawaz Al Hokair Group, Landmark Group & Mr Price

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Children's Apparel Market in MEA 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The children's apparel market in MEA to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the period 2017-2021.
Children's Apparel Market in MEA 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for premium brands in children's apparel category. The rising number of high net worth individuals (HNWI) and urbanization in MEA countries such as Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia provide growth opportunities for luxury apparel brands to penetrate in the apparel market of these countries. In 2015, the HNWI population in MEA was over 758,000. Therefore, many international luxury brands such as Gucci, Stella McCartney, and Dolce&Gabbana offer children's apparel in product categories such as rompers, dresses, trousers, tops, skirts, and others.
One trend in the market is rising demand for organic apparel for children. The presence of toxic chemicals in textiles leads to skin allergies and other skin reactions. Such chemicals are difficult to remove even after several wash cycles. The rise in awareness about skin-related issues has increased the demand for organic baby clothes over the years. This has provided growth potential to manufacturers of organic clothes.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high overhead costs incurred by online retailers. Online players face challenges related to logistics management, such as lack of proper postal addresses, and logistical complications like late delivery of products and unorganized routing. However, online retailers face high overhead costs that lower their profit margins. Low quality of delivery services also affects a company's brand image among customers, which leads to a reduction of the customer base. International online retailers from the US and Europe that deliver products in MEA countries also incur huge losses due to such problems.
Key vendors
- Azadea
- Edcon
- Fawaz Al Hokair Group
- Landmark Group
- Mr Price group
Other prominent vendors
- adidas
- Castro
- FOX
- M.H. Alshaya
- Mothercare
- Nike
- Truworths International
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Age Group
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/klsmr3/childrens
