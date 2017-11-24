sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,53 Euro		-0,07
-0,56 %
WKN: A141J4 ISIN: ZAE000200457 Ticker-Symbol: M5M1 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
MR PRICE GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MR PRICE GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
24.11.2017 | 13:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MEA Children's Apparel Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Azadea, Edcon, Fawaz Al Hokair Group, Landmark Group & Mr Price

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Children's Apparel Market in MEA 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The children's apparel market in MEA to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Children's Apparel Market in MEA 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for premium brands in children's apparel category. The rising number of high net worth individuals (HNWI) and urbanization in MEA countries such as Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia provide growth opportunities for luxury apparel brands to penetrate in the apparel market of these countries. In 2015, the HNWI population in MEA was over 758,000. Therefore, many international luxury brands such as Gucci, Stella McCartney, and Dolce&Gabbana offer children's apparel in product categories such as rompers, dresses, trousers, tops, skirts, and others.

One trend in the market is rising demand for organic apparel for children. The presence of toxic chemicals in textiles leads to skin allergies and other skin reactions. Such chemicals are difficult to remove even after several wash cycles. The rise in awareness about skin-related issues has increased the demand for organic baby clothes over the years. This has provided growth potential to manufacturers of organic clothes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high overhead costs incurred by online retailers. Online players face challenges related to logistics management, such as lack of proper postal addresses, and logistical complications like late delivery of products and unorganized routing. However, online retailers face high overhead costs that lower their profit margins. Low quality of delivery services also affects a company's brand image among customers, which leads to a reduction of the customer base. International online retailers from the US and Europe that deliver products in MEA countries also incur huge losses due to such problems.

Key vendors

  • Azadea
  • Edcon
  • Fawaz Al Hokair Group
  • Landmark Group
  • Mr Price group

Other prominent vendors

  • adidas
  • Castro
  • FOX
  • M.H. Alshaya
  • Mothercare
  • Nike
  • Truworths International

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Age Group

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/klsmr3/childrens

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire