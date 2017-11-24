

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Indian stock indices ended on a firm note on Friday, extending gains to a seventh straight session on hopes the economy is well on track to register strong growth in the coming quarters.



After Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating last week, investors now expect Standard & Poor's to come out with a rating upgrade.



The BSE benchmark Sensex ended up 91.16 points or 0.27 percent at 33,679.24, after touching a high of 33,738.53 intraday. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 ended at 10,389.70, gaining 40.95 points or 0.4 percent.



Information technology, healthcare, consumer durables, power and oil stocks were in demand. Metal, realty and bank stocks were quite sluggish.



Infosys ended 1.7 percent up, extending previous session's gains. Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services edged up marginally.



Pharmaceuticals stocks Aurobindo Pharma and Piramal Enterprises gained 3.3 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cadila Healthcare and Divi's Laboratories ended modestly higher.



GAIL India, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, BPCL, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, HDFC Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance ended on a firm note.



Reliance Industries announced today that Reliance Holding USA's subsidiary has closed the sale of its upstream Marcellus shale assets in America to BKV Chelsea for $126 million to BKV Chelsea, an oil and gas affiliate of American investment firm Kalnin Ventures. Reliance Industries shares ended higher by about 0.5 percent.



On Thursday, the Government of India promulgated the ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Earlier, the President of India had given his assent to the ordinance to amend the code. This move by the government and the recent decision to infuse capital into several state-run banks have received positive response from investors, and although bank stocks stayed subdued today, these steps have helped lift investor sentiment.



