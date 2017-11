BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial production and turnover increased notably in the third quarter, the Federal Statistical Office reported Friday.



Industrial production grew 8.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter and turnover advanced 7.5 percent from the previous year.



Industrial output surged 13 percent after rising 6.5 percent in August. At the same time, industrial turnover moved up 10.8 percent in September and 5.8 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX