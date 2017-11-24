Global Forensic Technologies Market 2017-2021 with Agilent Technologies, LGC, Promega, Thermo Fisher Scientific & QIAGEN Dominating

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Forensic Technologies Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global forensic technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global forensic technologies market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of forensic technology products, including instruments, reagents, and kits has been considered. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing crime rate demanding better investigation methods. The number of crime rates and sophistication of crimes have increased worldwide, which demands advanced technology and intelligence in solving crimes. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) consider homicide rates (the number of murders per 100 000 inhabitants) a definite measure of a country's safety level. Unlike other crimes, which often go unreported, murders are the most reported crimes.
The global average homicide rate according to UNODC's 2012 study stands at 6.2 per 100,000 population whereas average homicide rate in the OECD countries is reported as 4.1 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2016. The highest number of homicides is reported in the Americas and is followed by Africa and Europe.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing importance of NGS. NGS makes the entire sequencing process more efficient by initiating parallel sequencing of DNA fragments. Huge volume of sequencing data is processed in a short period and costs less. Based on NGS technology, several assays and models have been designed for forensic DNA applications.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Inherent issues in forensic science. Cloud-based applications enables users to access data from multiple devices. There might be cases, where user has accessed information from different devices and made certain changes at the same time. In such cases, tracing the source is difficult. Hence, there is always a threat of credential compromise and identity theft in a cloud-based environment, where finding evidence can be a difficult task.
Key vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- LGC
- Promega
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- QIAGEN
Other prominent vendors
- BioEnable
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- GE Healthcare
- Illumina
- NetBio
- NMS Labs
- Neogen
- SCIEX
- Shimadzu
