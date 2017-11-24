Global Synthetic Rubber Market 2017-2021 - Rising Acceptance for Green Tires

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Synthetic Rubber Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global synthetic rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Synthetic Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising acceptance for green tires. Around 5-10 gallons of petroleum are required to manufacture a tire. The concept of manufacturing green tires mainly refers to the enhancements in fuel economy that is a result of reducing the rolling resistance of tires. It is generally achieved using special rubber formulations. Around 86% of the tire's ecological impact hovers around how it impacts the fuel consumption. Green tires are those that have enhanced performance in terms of rolling resistance, mileage, road grip, and noise emissions.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing preference over natural rubber. The market is witnessing an increasing demand for synthetic rubber over natural rubber mainly because of their significantly less price and a wide variety of options to meet the increasing demand. The development of synthetic rubber itself was due to the high price and less supply of natural rubber. The decline in the natural rubber supply coincided with World War I and II, prompting the need for low-cost products with steady supplies in order to make tires. This resulted in the production of SBR and butadiene rubbers. With time, more synthetic rubber products were developed and introduced into the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fluctuating raw material cost. Price fluctuations of raw materials that are used to manufacture synthetic rubber pose a major challenge to the synthetic rubber manufacturers. Naphtha monomers such as ethylene and propylene, the major raw materials for synthetic rubber, are manufactured from compounds such as ethane and propane. Over the past few years, the synthetic rubber market has witnessed monomer price volatility. The prices of these petrochemicals are dependent on the price of natural gas and crude oil. Due to the demand-supply imbalance and the volatile political situation in the Middle East, which has the major share of world oil supply, there has always been increased volatility in the prices of crude oil in the overseas market.

Key vendors

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Bridgestone

ExxonMobil

LANXESS

MICHELIN

Other prominent vendors

China National Petroleum Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Denka Company

DowDuPont

Grupo Dynasol

JSR

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

LCY GROUP

Reliance Industries

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

TSRC

UBE INDUSTRIES

Versalis

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



