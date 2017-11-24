The Finnish technology group has been awarded a contract by Pan Africa Solar Ltd to build a solar plant in Katsina State, northern Nigeria.

Helsinki-based manufacturer for energy solutions, Wärtsilä signed a contract to build a 75 MW (DC) PV power plant in Nigeria with Pan Africa Solar Ltd.

The company said in a press release said that this will be its first grid-connected utility-scale PV project and Nigeria's largest PV plant, when completed. The solar park will be built at an unspecified location in in Katsina State, in northern Nigeria.

"Our contract bid was successful because we were able to bring added value to the project in various areas, including ...

