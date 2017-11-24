A unit of Tokyo-based asset manager Sparx has set up a new JPY 20 billion (US$17.95 million) fund to invest in operational renewable energy projects throughout Japan. Subsidiary Sparx Asset Trust & Management has launched the Renewable Energy Brown Field Fund as part of the group's new investment strategy for renewable energy. Initial investors include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing, Ricoh Leasing, Taiyo Life Insurance and Tochigi Bank, according to an online statement. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...