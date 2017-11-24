Konecranes, a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, and Grand Prix winning motorsports driver Valtteri Bottas will continue their global marketing partnership agreement for the 2018 season, as an "Official Partner of Valtteri Bottas".



Existing and potential customers of Konecranes will see the partnership story continue across the web, social media, outdoor advertising, videos, events and more, and the Konecranes logo again will be present on Bottas's race overalls, his personal website and social media domains.



Konecranes President and CEO Panu Routila says that the partnership - which began in May 2017 - has exceeded the expectations of both parties.



"We are very excited about this partnership with Valtteri, we have received a lot of positive feedback from both customers and employees. It's been a great success and we decided to continue, as we truly believe there is much more that we can accomplish together," says Routila.



As he prepares for the final race of the season, Valtteri Bottas also has positive thoughts to share about the partnership.



"We have developed a well-working partnership during this past year. It has been interesting to see how much we have in common and how naturally our two worlds have met," says Bottas.



You can follow the Konecranes and Valtteri Bottas partnership at powermeetscontrol.com, and in social media with the powermeetscontrol hashtag.



For media enquiries:



Mikael Wegmüller, VP, Marketing and Communications, Konecranes Tel: +358 40 776 2314 E-mail: mikael.wegmuller@konecranes.com



Ville Ahtiainen, Agent for Valtteri Bottas Tel: +358 40 552 3046 E-mail: ville@valtteribottas.com



About Konecranes:



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 16,600 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR)