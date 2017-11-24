Global Office Furniture Market 2017-2021 with Herman Miller, HNI, KOKUYO, Okamura & Steelcase Dominating

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Office Furniture Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global office furniture market to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Office Furniture Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Developing innovative and cost-effective products. The manufacturers in the global office furniture market are focused on developing innovative and cost-effective products. For instance, HNI provides innovative and differentiated end-user solutions targeting specific end-user industries. Wilkhahn, a German office furniture brand, launched the IN chair; the chair helps users to simulate core body muscles and encourage regular motion during work hours.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for modern, luxury furniture. An expanding global economy and increased focus on work-space aesthetics have fueled the demand for luxury furniture across the globe. The global market for modern, luxury furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Geographically, Europe accounts for the largest market share of luxury furniture.



Developing countries such as China and India are expected to grow at fast rates due to their expanding economies and growing number of technology parks. The advent of modern healthcare systems across the globe (especially in developing regions such as APAC) has further fueled the market for luxury office furniture. A global increase in the number of theme-based food service joints, hotels, and restaurants has boosted the demand for luxury furniture in the foodservice industry. The growth in the global lodging industry is further fueling the growth of the global luxury furniture market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High transportation cost and freight loss. The supply chain of the global office furniture market includes the procurement of raw materials from suppliers, production of furniture, storage of furniture in warehouses, and inventory management. Fluctuating transportation costs across the globe affect manufacturers as the transportation of furniture and related products forms a major part of the supply chain for office furniture. duties, and fuel prices.



Key Market Trends



Developing innovative and cost-effective products

Increasing demand for ready-to-assemble furniture

Increasing popularity of online furniture stores

Increasing preference for multifunctional furniture

Increasing consumer preference for customized furniture

Key vendors

Herman Miller

HNI

KOKUYO

Okamura

Steelcase

Other prominent vendors

9to5 Seating

AFC SYSTEMS

BERCO DESIGNS

Clarin

Creative Wood

Global Upholstery Solutions

Godrej & Boyce

KI

Kimball International

Kinnarps

Knoll

Meridian Office Group

Sedus

Teknion

Wipro Furniture Business

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



