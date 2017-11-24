Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") is extremely pleased to announce that the Corporation's common shares have been approved for listing onto the OTCQB Marketplace, and that effective at market open today, the Corporation's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "ANTGF" (www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ANTGF) completing the application process which the Corporation announced, via press release, back on October 2nd, 2017.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "Listing on the OTCQB is part of AOC's overall strategy to increase its potential audience of investors internationally. Management strongly believes that listing the Corporation's common shares onto the OTCQB will enable AOC's story to reach a much larger institutional and private investor audience both in the USA and internationally. Management also strongly feels that the OTCQB listing will provide prospective American based investors increased transparency, while providing our existing American based investors increased liquidity. We are very pleased to have obtained the OTCQB listing and that the process is now completed. Furthermore, we see this listing perfectly complementing our existing Canadian Securities Exchange listing and we also see this listing as the next logical step in building world class Company for our shareholders. I would like to thank Mr. Frank Kordy and everyone who assisted Mr. Kordy in making this listing possible."

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Paul Haber

CEO & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

E: paul.haber@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

