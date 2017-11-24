Sweden, 2017-11-24 14:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee has approved the admission of ZetaDisplay AB's (publ) ordinary shares for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The first day of trading is planned for 4 December 2017.



Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee has approved the admission of ZetaDisplay AB's (publ) ordinary shares for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The approval is conditional on the company fulfilling certain formal requirements regarding, among other things, prospectus and certificate of distribution of the company's ordinary shares.



"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is an important milestone for ZetaDisplay and a result of our goal-oriented work. The company has enjoyed success ever since we were listed on First North Premier in 2011. We have expanded our operations both geographically, through acquisitions in Finland, Norway and the Netherlands, as well as vertically through the acquisition of LiveQube earlier this year. We have established a strong position in northern Europe and continue to work according to our strategy of engaging in the ongoing consolidation of the industry in Europe, while maintaining good profitability", says Leif Liljebrunn, President and CEO of ZetaDisplay.



The listing on the main market does not involve any new issue of shares, sale or other offering to the market.



Through the listing on the main market, ZetaDisplay's listing of ordinary shares on First North Premier will terminate. The last day for trading in the ordinary shares on First North Premier is anticipated to be 1 December 2017 and the first day for trading in the ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be 4 December 2017. The company's shareholders are not required to take any measures in conjunction with the listing.



ZetaDisplay's preference shares and subscription warrants will remain listed on First North.



ZetaDisplay AB has applied to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority for approval and registration of a prospectus which has been prepared as a consequence of the IPO. The prospectus is expected to be approved, registered and made public by 1 December 2017 at the latest. The prospectus will be made available on the website of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (www.fi.se/Register/Prospektregistret) and on the company's website (www.zetadisplay.com).



Fredersen Advokatbyrå AB has advised the company in the process.



This information is the type of information which ZetaDisplay AB is obligated to publish pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was caused to be published by CEO Leif Liljebrunn, for publication on 24November 2017 at 2.20 PM.



Important information



This press release may not be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or to the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, New Zealand or any other jurisdiction where such action would require other measures than those required under Swedish law.



The information in this press release does not contain and is not in itself an invitation or an offer to acquire, sell, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares or other securities issued by ZetaDisplay AB. No shares or other securities will be registered under the 1933 United States Securities Act (the "Securities Act") or in accordance with other rules or regulations in any other jurisdiction than Sweden and may not be transferred to or offered for sale in the USA or any other jurisdiction where such sale or offer may be prohibited, or to persons residing in any such jurisdiction or due to such persons, other than in accordance with exceptions from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirement of the Securities Act or similar legislation in any other jurisdiction."



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since April 2011 the company's shares have been traded on NASDAQ OMX First North Premier, using the ZETA abbreviation. The Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. More information can be found at http://www.zetadisplay.com.



About Digital Signage and multi-channel communication



ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as a system for advertising, profiling and retail store communication, which forwards audio, images and film related to retail stores and information in the public environment. A Swedish name for Digital Signage translates as digital retailing communications. Solutions based on digital displays form a large part of the market, but development is proceeding towards the utilisation of more digital channels to communicate customer offers and other information. This is a matter of solutions that are integrated into social media and web sites, and apps for smart mobile phones and tablets which create interaction with customers. Development is also progressing towards integrating solutions with retailers' cash desks for automatic price updating and the automatic switching of offers on the digital displays.