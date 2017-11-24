

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Carbon products maker SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF.PK) said it has agreed to acquire luxury carmaker BMW Group's (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) 49 percent equity investment in the joint ventures SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers GmbH & Co. KG (Wackersdorf, Germany) and SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers LLC (Moses Lake, Washington State, USA) - together referred to as 'SGL ACF'.



SGL Carbon will acquire the stake from BMW Group in stages between early 2018 until end 2020 at the latest, thus becoming the sole owner of SGL ACF.



The agreement specifies a step-wise acquisition of the two SGL ACF companies. In the first step, SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers GmbH & Co. KG will be transferred to SGL Group. This transaction is expected to be completed in January 2018.



The second step will involve the transfer of SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers LLC to SGL Group. While closing of this transaction is expected at the end of 2020 at the latest, this can be brought forward at any time on demand of SGL Group.



The effective cash outflow in the fiscal year 2018 relating to the transaction is limited to the agreed purchase price for the fabric production site in Wackersdorf amounting to about 24 million euros. The purchase price for the Moses Lake site amounts to about $62 million and is due only at closing of the second transaction end 2020 at the latest.



SGL Carbon noted that the acquisition is in line with its strategy of supplying every step of the carbon fiber value chain from a single source.



Following the transaction, SGL Carbon will fully consolidate SGL ACF in its financial statements from the fiscal year 2018 onwards, allocating the activities to the business unit Composites - Fibers & Materials.



Consequently, SGL Carbon expects fiscal 2018 Group sales to increase by a mid-double digit and Group EBITDA by a low double digit million Euro amount.



However, the transaction is expected to have only a small positive impact on the net income level, as higher depreciation resulting from purchase price allocation as well as higher interest expenses following the full consolidation of the SGL ACF debt is anticipated to partially offset the additional EBITDA.



SGL Carbon noted that the transaction will have no impact on its published mid-term targets and their expected achievement.



The existing supply agreements for the continued procurement of carbon products from SGL ACF for the BMW i3, the BMW i8, and the BMW 7 series into the next decade are also unaffected by the transaction. In addition, BMW Group has entered into an agreement with SGL Group to continue to work together on future projects involving the use of carbon.



Furthermore, the transaction will not impact BMW AG's 18.3 percent shareholding in SGL Carbon SE. According to BMW AG, this equity investment is not up for disposal.



