

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar advanced against its key counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The loonie rose to 1.5080 against the euro and 1.2705 against the greenback, from its early more than 4-week low of 1.5131 and a 2-day low of 1.2747, respectively.



The loonie advanced to 0.9683 against the aussie and 87.66 against the yen, off its previous lows of 0.9701 and 87.40, respectively.



If the loonie rises further, it may locate resistance around 1.26 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the aussie and 1.49 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX