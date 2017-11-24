

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uma Thurman has finally responded against Harvey Weinstein, who is mired in multiple sex scandals, by saying the disgraced Hollywood film tycoon does not 'deserve a bullet'.



The acclaimed American actress, model and activist vented her anger in a Thanksgiving message she posted on Instagram, accompanied by metoo hashtag, the trending string through which thousands of sexually harassed women have been sharing their stories.



Here is the full text of Thurman's online statement published below her picture from Kill Bill: Volume 2, a film produced by Weinstein's Miramax company:



'Happy Thanksgiving. I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, metoo, in case you couldn't tell by the look on my face. I feel it's important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I'm glad it's going slowly - you don't deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman.'



The 47-year old lanky actress signs off with a hint she may speak further on the subject. It was greeted with a widespread showing of support, and received more than 80000 likes already.



Thurman has appeared in a number of films that were produced by Weinstein, including Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill.



For her role in Pulp Fiction, she was nominated for the Oscar, the BAFTA Award, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress.



Thurman played the main role in both Kill Bill films (2003-2004), which won her two additional Golden Globe Award nominations.



Several women have accused Weinstein of raping them, while sexual misconduct allegations emerged from Hollywood A-listers such as Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Rosanna Arquette, Cara Delevingne and Gwyneth Paltrow, all who have worked with him.



