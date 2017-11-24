

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its Quantra 2.2 Breast Density Assessment Software, which enables clinicians to provide women with consistent breast density assessments during routine breast cancer screenings. Through an algorithm powered by machine learning, Quantra software analyzes mammography images for distribution and texture of breast tissue, delivering clinicians patient-specific breast density assessment.



Quantra software is available for use with Hologic 3D Mammography systems, including the new 3Dimensions mammography system, with the Intelligent 2D imaging technology.



