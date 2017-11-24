The anti-dumping hearing was scheduled to be held on November 30. It has, however, been postponed to December 12, 2017. The India Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) still expects a result in its favor.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has rescheduled the oral hearing of anti-dumping investigation concerning the import of "Solar cells whether or not assembled in modules or Panels" originating in, or exported from, China, Chinese Taipei, and Malaysia from November 30 to December 12, 2017.

The hearing was supposed to be held at the end of November in the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) office in New Delhi.

The government ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...