

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemicals giant BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) said that it is in discussions regarding a potential merger of BASF Group's oil and gas activities with Letter One's oil and gas activities bundled in the DEA Group.



BASF would hold the majority of the shares in the joint enterprise. An Initial Public Offering of the joint enterprise would be an option in the medium term.



BASF's oil and gas activities are bundled in the Wintershall Group. Wintershall focuses on exploration and production in oil and gas-rich regions in Europe, North Africa, Russia, South America and the Middle East.



Together with Gazprom, the company is also active in the transport of natural gas in Europe. For the full year 2016, net sales of the Oil & Gas segment of the BASF Group amounted to around EUR2.8 billion, EBITDA was around EUR 1.6 billion and EBIT around EUR500 million.



