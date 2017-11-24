Global Surgical and Nonwoven Disposable Market 2017-2021 - One Driver in the Market is Cost-effectiveness of Nonwoven Medical Textiles

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Surgical and Nonwoven Disposable Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global surgical and nonwoven disposable market to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surgical and nonwoven disposable market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is cost-effectiveness of nonwoven medical textiles. Drapes and gowns provide protection from contaminations during surgeries. There are several parameters involved in selecting the appropriate drapes and gowns. These include surgeon comfort, patient spread, and limited transfer of infection. Nonwoven materials are used to make masks and head caps. Surgical nonwovens are absorbent pads; apparels for patients, surgeons, and staff; bed linen; gowns; facemasks; pillows and shoe covers; sponges; towels; and wraps. These products prevent the spread of infections.

One trend in the market is rise of single-use spinal products. Spinal surgeries involve lengthy recovery periods. This is due to the criticality involved in the process and the utmost care needed after surgery. Spinal fusion, laminectomy, and disk replacement are the common spinal procedures.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing volume of disposable waste causing environmental damage. The increasing volume of medical waste is an environmental concern. Medical waste is incarcerated to prevent infections. However, medical waste causes pollution due to the use of non-biodegradable materials in producing disposable medical supplies. The increasing adoption of disposable medical supplies has increased the volume of medical waste. Developed countries such as the UK and the US generate a significant volume of medical waste. Developing countries such as China and India do have stringent regulations about the disposal of medical waste.



Key vendors

3M Company

Cardinal Health

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Other prominent vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Ahlstrom

Ansell

Bard (CR)

Bayer

Becton, Dickinson

Boston Scientific

Braun

Hartmann

Kimberly-Clark

Lohmann & Rauscher

Medline Industries

Smiths Medical (Smiths Group)

Stryker

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Segmentation By Geography



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



