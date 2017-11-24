To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkallé 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 24 November 2017





Company Announcement number 92/2017 - 24 November 2017



Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G



Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån as of 1 January 2018.



The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.



The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654563