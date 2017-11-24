sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.11.2017 | 15:01
PR Newswire

Global Glycol Market 2017-2021 - Volatile Petrochemical Prices Hindering Growth

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Glycol Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global glycol market to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Glycol market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Trend of bio-based glycols. The demand for bio-based glycols is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 8% during the forecast period. As various governments are taking initiatives toward mitigating environmental concerns, they are utilizing non-perishable resources. Many initiatives have been taken toward the release of hazardous petrochemical process pollutants during the various production process. These initiatives are expected to raise the demand for bio-based products that includes bio-based glycols.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing consumption in automobiles. Glycols are used as an important anti-freezing agent in automobiles. It lowers the freezing point of a water-based liquid and increases its boiling point when mixed with water. Once glycol is added to water, its freezing temperature goes down below 32 Fahrenheit. Thus, it is also known as engine coolant.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatile petrochemical prices. Polyethylene is mainly derived from crude oil. It can also be extracted from natural gas and coal. The prices of crude oil, polyethylene, and ethylene are inter-dependent. Crude oil prices across the globe fluctuate according to the varying market demand. Fluctuations in oil prices affect the price of ethylene. So, when the crude oil prices are high, polyethylene producers use natural gas in the place of crude oil to produce ethylene to increase their profit margin. Thus, even though there might be a weak co-relation between crude oil prices and polyethylene, t ethylene prices are still dependent on prices of crude oil.

Key vendors

  • Akzo Nobel
  • BASF
  • SABIC
  • Shell
  • The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

  • DuPont
  • HaiKe Chemical Group
  • Huntsman International
  • India Glycols Limited
  • INEOS
  • ME Global
  • Repsol
  • Reliance Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z6r8m5/global_glycol

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire