Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Keskinäinen työeläkevakuutusyhtiö Varma Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person



(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Reima Rytsölä Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Technopolis Plc LEI: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279_20171124143006_4 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-11-24 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006886 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details (1): Volume: 7,940,000 Unit price: 4.22 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 7,940,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.22 EUR



Technopolis Plc



Outi Raekivi Director, Legal Affairs Tel. +358 50 3039 393



Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 20 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The company's core value is to continuously exceed customer expectations by providing outstanding solutions to 1,700 companies and their 50,000 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.