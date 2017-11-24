Two French companies have partnered to develop projects that combine renewable energy generation with water desalination. This is an area that the solar sector aims specifically for the developing world.

Akuo Energy, a leading French independent renewable power producer, and Mascara, a French start-up specialising in water treatment using solar power, have signed a partnership to develop water desalination plants that are powered with renewable energy.

The move is very significant for because it combined the experience of Akuo Energy, which is present across the whole value chain, including project development, financing, construction and operation, and Mascara's new technology, which powers the production of water with energy from photovoltaic panels.

pv magazine has presented Mascara's pilot project in Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi ...

