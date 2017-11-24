Global Antifreeze Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.56% Owing to Increasing Demand for Antifreeze Agents in Automobiles

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Antifreeze Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global antifreeze market to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Antifreeze Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for antifreeze agents in automobiles. Antifreeze agents are extensively used in the automotive industry as antifreeze coolants, and they protect vehicle engines from damage caused by freezing. As such, antifreeze agents act as heat-transfer fluids. They also contain chemicals that hinder corrosion and the formation of scales. Antifreeze agents keep the water in the radiator of a vehicle from freezing, thereby preventing any damage to the vehicle.

One trend in the market is increasing impact of industrialization. Industrialization refers to the dynamic shift in the social and economic factors of human society. This results in an increase in modernization, where social and economic developments take place incessantly and involves a larger scale of the production process.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material cost. Consistent price fluctuations of raw materials used in the manufacture of antifreeze agents pose a major challenge to antifreeze manufacturers. Ethylene and propylene are the major raw materials used to produce antifreeze agents, which are manufactured from compounds like ethane and propane. The prices of these petrochemicals are dependent on the price of natural gas and crude oil.



Key vendors

BP

BASF

Exxon Mobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Total

Other prominent vendors

Chevron

Cummins

Glyeco

Houghton International

KOST USA

LUKOIL

Motul

PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS)

Prestone Products

Recochem

The Dow Chemical Company

Valvoline

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8bnhd8/global_antifreeze



