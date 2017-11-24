sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Antifreeze Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.56% Owing to Increasing Demand for Antifreeze Agents in Automobiles

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Antifreeze Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global antifreeze market to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Antifreeze Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for antifreeze agents in automobiles. Antifreeze agents are extensively used in the automotive industry as antifreeze coolants, and they protect vehicle engines from damage caused by freezing. As such, antifreeze agents act as heat-transfer fluids. They also contain chemicals that hinder corrosion and the formation of scales. Antifreeze agents keep the water in the radiator of a vehicle from freezing, thereby preventing any damage to the vehicle.

One trend in the market is increasing impact of industrialization. Industrialization refers to the dynamic shift in the social and economic factors of human society. This results in an increase in modernization, where social and economic developments take place incessantly and involves a larger scale of the production process.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material cost. Consistent price fluctuations of raw materials used in the manufacture of antifreeze agents pose a major challenge to antifreeze manufacturers. Ethylene and propylene are the major raw materials used to produce antifreeze agents, which are manufactured from compounds like ethane and propane. The prices of these petrochemicals are dependent on the price of natural gas and crude oil.

Key vendors

  • BP
  • BASF
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Total

Other prominent vendors

  • Chevron
  • Cummins
  • Glyeco
  • Houghton International
  • KOST USA
  • LUKOIL
  • Motul
  • PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS)
  • Prestone Products
  • Recochem
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Valvoline

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Regional Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8bnhd8/global_antifreeze

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


